Intro Into UFOlogy Happening In Utica

Are you curious about UFOs? Have you ever wanted to learn more about these mysterious orbs in the sky? The City of Utica has your back.

Sam Falvo, State Director of NY Mufon, will be doing an interesting, informative presentation on UFOs on Wednesday at The Shoppes At The Finish Line.

Learn more about the 1954 "Mysterious Walesville Incident"! Bring a friend and your questions! Space is limited. Please call 315-733-0533 or e-mail skeller.shoppes@gmail.com to reserve your spot!

Admission is $15. You'll be able to enjo the the presentation and light refreshments.