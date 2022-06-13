Tune In to See CNY Grad Compete on American Ninja Warrior

If you tune into American Ninja Warrior you may see a familiar face. A Chittenango grad is competing in the national competition on NBC.

Jeremy Warters, who graduated in 2019 from Chittenango High School, will try and conquer the Ninja Warrior course tonight. A moment he calls a dream come true.

A dream come true... tune in Monday 6/13 at 8 PM EST on NBC to see me take on the qualifying course.

Watch as Waters practices for his big moment tonight.

Oneonta Native

Oneonta Native, Anthony Eardley has competed on American Ninja Warrior twice, once in 2019 and again in 2021 when he made it into the semi-finals before the difficult Pretzel Twist portion of the course knocked him out.

Credit: American Ninja Warrior, NBC Credit: American Ninja Warrior, NBC loading...

Rochester Native

Rochester native Carl Fantauzzo made it into the finals of American Ninja Warrior back in 2016 after grabbing the final spot on what he called a "record-setting night that saw ZERO completions."

This city finals course was the toughest in the history of the show and I'm thankful to have gotten a chance to play on it.

Fantauzzo completed four obstacles before falling on the 5th called the 'Rolling Thunder.'

Syracuse Girl Takes Third Place

7-year-old Gabby Licata from Syracuse was able to not only compete on American Ninja Warrior but she came in third place in the National Ninja League.

11 Of The Creepiest Public Places In New York Ghost Hunters Has Explored On TV