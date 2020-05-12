CNY Farmer’s Markets Start Reopening for 2020 Season with New Restrictions

The opening of outdoor farmer's markets is a sure sign on summer in Central New York. A few of the area's most popular markets are getting ready to kick off their summer season.

The Oneida County Public Market will be open starting Saturday, May 16th behind the REA wing at Union Station. The market will be open from 9am - 1pm, with some new restrictions in place.

Customers must wear a mask to enter the market.

Customers must follow social distancing by staying 6 feet from other shoppers, and behind the 6 foot lines marked at each booth.

Children and pets should be left at home. No children or pets are allowed at the market until restrictions are lifted.

The Clinton Farmer's Market is currently planning to open on Thursdays, starting June 4th. The Market will be open from 10am - 4pm. Similar restrictions apply for the Clinton market.

All customers and vendors must wear a mask.

Customers must respect social distancing.

In addition, Clinton will not be offering live entertainment, or their kid's club.

The Whitesboro Farmer's Market has pushed their start date back to July 6th. No other details are available.