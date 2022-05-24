Support, Buy, & Eat Local At The Oneida County Public Market

Your favorite spot to enjoy local food, products and music in Central New York is coming back to Utica for its 11th season.

The Oneida County Public Market (OCPM) is back in full swing for their Summer Market Season. They are now open every Saturday from 9am-1pm behind Union Station at 321 Main Street in Utica. The opening day for the market was on May 21st.

Corn and vegetables at a farmers market YovoPhoto loading...

Come select from a wide variety of local food products including meats, produce, dairy and baked goods. You can also venture through and take home other goods like handmade pottery, jewelry and Central NY themed decorations.

The Oneida County Public Market also has a ton of fun activities planned for the summer. The second Saturday of each month is "Smoothie Bike Saturday", encouraging kids to combine local foods at the market into a delicious handmade smoothie. Every fourth Saturday will be "Grilling at the Market", where meat producers will display their favorite cuts of meat and share their best grilling recipes.

Oneida County Public Market via Facebook Oneida County Public Market via Facebook loading...

Want to learn a fun new hobby? Attend an adult workshop and learn how to create your own barn quilt, flower arrangement, or spectacular painting. OCPM will be updating their events throughout the summer on their Facebook page.

If you want to support local producers but can't make it down on Saturday, there is another option. Visit the OCPM E-commerce site! Browse their website any time Monday through Thursday and see what's available. Orders will be available to pickup between 10am-12:30pm either at the market, the E-commerce table, or by curbside pickup.

Oneida County Public Market via Facebook Oneida County Public Market via Facebook loading...

More products and vendors will be added and updated throughout the season. Everyone will receive a OCPM reusable grocery bag following their first order.

