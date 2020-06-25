Oneida County Public Market Welcoming Back Kids
Due to COVID19, a lot of festivals and events have been cancelled. Good news comes to the kids of Utica with the Oneida County Public Market.
The Oneida County Public market shared the news that this Saturday they are welcoming kids back to the market in Utica, and starting to once again offer some of their kids programs. Masks and social distancing still required. They shared the news on their Facebook page:
You can find the market on Saturdays 9AM - 1PM behind Union Station in Utica. Here's a look at their featured vendors, and what they will offer:
Conley Farm
315-240-1171
Goat milk soap, lotion, shampoo bars, wool dryer balls, wool yarn, pork sausage, wild blueberry jam, eggs, lamb.
Damin Farm
518-495-4826
Fruit syrups, jams, jelly, honey, cheese, eggs, dried, sausage Chorizo, 5 kinds sauerkraut, potatoes, onions, pickled foods, beef, chicken and pork. (variety cuts)
Exeter Park Produce and Garlic
315-982-3589
Free range eggs, turkey, beef, onions, potatoes, beets, winter squash, cabbage, maple syrup, jams, breads, pies, muffins, cookies, cinnamon buns.
Jones Family Farm
315-866-4164
Goat cheeses, feta, Kuyhoora cream, Hungarian pepper, cheese, Hexen truffel, eggs, chicken drumbsticks.
Szarek’s Greenhouses
315-440-2399
Salad greens, scones, onions, potatoes, winter veggies.
Cats in the Attic
315-272-5533
Unique cards, gift boxes, quilled jewelry, custom orders.
Fruit of the Fungi
315-725-1246
Fresh & dried mushrooms, mushroom powders & teas.
Utica Soaps
315-794-3224
Soaps, lotions, room sprays, bug sprays, laundry soap, nurses hand cream, CBD lotions, balms & oils, baby powder, herbal salve, pine tar salve, hand soaps, deodorants, laundry stain sticks, lip balms, make up brush cleaners.
MAWS Farm
315-985-0088
Eggs, beets, apples, potatoes, onions, pies, cookies, pickled eggs, jams, canned goods, pork, pastured beef.
Kingfisher Farm (certified organic)
315-790-0328
CSA shares, greens, lettuce, asparagus, microgreens.
Wormont Woolies
315-725-1716
Grassfed beef, lamb, pork, whole chickens, free range eggs, jams, honey, potatoes, sunchokes CSA shares, greens, lettuce, asparagus, microgreens.
Slate Creek Farm
315-334-3582
Pork, beef, Rose’s veal, lamb, chicken, duck, eggs.
Heartsease Hill
315-855-4690
Honey, mead, mead jelly, soap.
Piacentino Farm
315-939-3367
Back garlic, Yuna’s cookies, garlic spices, jelly/jams, pickled eggs, maple coconut, pies, honey, infused honey, honey comb, pollen
Sterling Valley Maple
315-586-2559
Maple syrup in gallon, half gallon, quart, and pint; Bourbon Barrel Aged syrup in 6.8 oz., 12 oz., 16 oz., Maple cream, Maple sugar and Maple sugar cakes"
You can find out more online on their website.