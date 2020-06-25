Oneida County Public Market Welcoming Back Kids

Due to COVID19, a lot of festivals and events have been cancelled. Good news comes to the kids of Utica with the Oneida County Public Market.

The Oneida County Public market shared the news that this Saturday they are welcoming kids back to the market in Utica, and starting to once again offer some of their kids programs. Masks and social distancing still required. They shared the news on their Facebook page:

Download The 96.9 WOUR Mobile App

You can find the market on Saturdays 9AM - 1PM behind Union Station in Utica. Here's a look at their featured vendors, and what they will offer:

Conley Farm

315-240-1171 Goat milk soap, lotion, shampoo bars, wool dryer balls, wool yarn, pork sausage, wild blueberry jam, eggs, lamb. Damin Farm

518-495-4826 Fruit syrups, jams, jelly, honey, cheese, eggs, dried, sausage Chorizo, 5 kinds sauerkraut, potatoes, onions, pickled foods, beef, chicken and pork. (variety cuts)

Exeter Park Produce and Garlic

315-982-3589 Free range eggs, turkey, beef, onions, potatoes, beets, winter squash, cabbage, maple syrup, jams, breads, pies, muffins, cookies, cinnamon buns.

Jones Family Farm

315-866-4164 Goat cheeses, feta, Kuyhoora cream, Hungarian pepper, cheese, Hexen truffel, eggs, chicken drumbsticks.

Szarek’s Greenhouses

315-440-2399 Salad greens, scones, onions, potatoes, winter veggies.

Cats in the Attic

315-272-5533

Unique cards, gift boxes, quilled jewelry, custom orders.

Fruit of the Fungi

315-725-1246 Fresh & dried mushrooms, mushroom powders & teas.

Utica Soaps

315-794-3224 Soaps, lotions, room sprays, bug sprays, laundry soap, nurses hand cream, CBD lotions, balms & oils, baby powder, herbal salve, pine tar salve, hand soaps, deodorants, laundry stain sticks, lip balms, make up brush cleaners.

MAWS Farm

315-985-0088 Eggs, beets, apples, potatoes, onions, pies, cookies, pickled eggs, jams, canned goods, pork, pastured beef.

Kingfisher Farm (certified organic)

315-790-0328 CSA shares, greens, lettuce, asparagus, microgreens.

Wormont Woolies

315-725-1716 Grassfed beef, lamb, pork, whole chickens, free range eggs, jams, honey, potatoes, sunchokes CSA shares, greens, lettuce, asparagus, microgreens.

Slate Creek Farm

315-334-3582 Pork, beef, Rose’s veal, lamb, chicken, duck, eggs.

Heartsease Hill 315-855-4690 Honey, mead, mead jelly, soap.

Piacentino Farm 315-939-3367 Back garlic, Yuna’s cookies, garlic spices, jelly/jams, pickled eggs, maple coconut, pies, honey, infused honey, honey comb, pollen Sterling Valley Maple 315-586-2559 Maple syrup in gallon, half gallon, quart, and pint; Bourbon Barrel Aged syrup in 6.8 oz., 12 oz., 16 oz., Maple cream, Maple sugar and Maple sugar cakes"

You can find out more online on their website.

