COVID-19 Leads to Cancellation of 2020 Whitesboro Farmer’s Market

Another Central New York staple has fallen victim to the COVID-19 health crisis.

The Whitesboro Farmer's Market, held during warm weather every Monday (June through mid-October) from 2-7 pm at the Village Park, Main and Clinton Streets, near St. Paul's Church, will not be able to open in 2020. So, no chance to buy local fruits, vegetables, meats, baked goods, crafts at this traditional spot. Here's the official statement from the Village of Whitesboro on their Facebook page:

Due to public safety and COVID 19 restrictions, the Village Board of Trustees has made the difficult decision to cancel the Farmers Market this year. We hope to see everyone next year.

The good news for Central New Yorkers: there ARE some farmer's markets in the area that WILL be open in 2020:

The Oneida County Public Market is open behind the REA wing at Union Station. The market will be open from 9am - 1pm, with some new restrictions in place.

-Customers must wear a mask to enter the market

-Customers must follow social distancing by staying 6 feet from other shoppers, and behind the 6 foot lines marked at each booth

-No children or pets are allowed at the market until restrictions are lifted

The Clinton Farmer's Market is currently planning to open on Thursdays, starting June 4th. The Market will be open from 10am - 4pm. Similar restrictions apply:

-All customers and vendors must wear a mask

-Customers must respect social distancing

-Clinton will not be offering live entertainment, or their kid's club

The New Hartford Farmer's Market at Sherrill Brook Park will also be open beginning, Tuesday, June 9th. Their restrictions are as follows:

-No children or pets are welcome near the vendors

-Customers must wear a mask to enter the market

-Customers must follow social distancing by staying 6 feet from other shoppers, and behind the 6 foot lines marked at each booth