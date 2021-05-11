The freshest food from the farm, handmade arts and crafts, live entertainment, activities for the kids, and much more are coming back to a popular village green.

The Clinton Farmers Market is opening for the season Thursday, June 3, from 10AM - 4PM and runs until October 7. This is one of the largest markets in the Mohawk Valley region. It began almost twenty-five years ago with only a handful of vendors and now features more than seventy.

This farmers market is bursting with freshly grown fruits, vegetables, fresh-cut and dried flowers, jams, jellies, meats and cheeses, maple syrup, honey, baked goods, and much more. There is also a selection of handmade arts & crafts items, including beautiful watercolor paintings, jewelry, clothing, and many other interesting items for sale. In addition, you'll find live entertainment, activities for the kids, and always something new and local that will excite you. It's a great place to spend the day.

The Clinton Farmer's Market did not close during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, but extra restrictions were put in place for everyone's safety. Last year, pets and children were not welcome, there was no live entertainment, the kids club was canceled, and of course, customers had to follow current guidelines. It's important to note that mask-wearing at the 2021 market by customers, vendors, and staff is mandatory.

2021 CDC Recommendations for Outdoor Activities states:

Fully vaccinated people can participate in outdoor activities and recreation without a mask, except in certain crowded settings and venues.

Fully vaccinated people can participate in many outdoor activities without a mask at low risk to themselves or to others. While generally safe for vaccinated people to be outdoors without a mask, CDC continues to recommend requiring masking in crowded settings and venues where there is a decreased ability to maintain physical distance until widespread vaccination coverage is achieved.

Farmers Markets (Outdoor and Indoor) are considered by health authorities to be venues where crowds may gather and in which there is a decreased ability to maintain social distancing. Therefore, the wearing of masks at your outdoor market is still recommended by the CDC.

For more information on the Clinton Farmers Market, visit their website.

