CNY City Scores Perfect 100 in LGBTQ+ Equality Rating

One Central New York city is among six in New York state that have attained a perfect score in a nationwide evaluation of their support for LGBTQ+ equality.

Syracuse proudly secured a flawless 100 in the 2023 Municipal Equality Index (MEI), a comprehensive assessment conducted by the esteemed LGBTQ+ civil rights organization, Human Rights Campaign. This index examines municipal policies, laws, and services to gauge the level of support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Cities and towns around the country are stepping up each and every day, finding new and innovative ways to empower LGBTQ+ people in the face of a dire national state of emergency. Even when anti-LGBTQ+ extremists in state capitals are working to undermine their progress, mayors and city councilmembers keep fighting to make sure that LGBTQ+ people in their communities - especially trans people - are supported and lifted up to the fullest extent possible.

Out of the 10 municipalities in New York state that underwent the MEI evaluation, Syracuse joins Albany, Ithaca, New York City, Rochester, and Yonkers, all achieving the top scores. Buffalo came close with their impressive score of 97.

In an official news release, Syracuse mayor Ben Walsh expressed his commitment to diversity and inclusivity, stating:

"Our vision is for Syracuse to be a growing city that embraces diversity and creates opportunity for all. The MEI Index score of 100 is an indicator of our relentless effort to achieve that vision."

Congratulations to Syracuse on their perfect score!

For those interested in the detailed findings, the complete 2023 MEI report can be found at www.hrc.org/mei.

