MLB Franchise Scores Big with Central New York Native as New Manager
According to several reports, Pat Murphy, a Central New York native, is anticipated to be appointed as the new manager for the Milwaukee Brewers of Major League Baseball.
Murphy has served as the Brewers' bench coach for the past eight seasons under manager Craig Counsell. Counsell, who achieved second place in this year's National League Manager of the Year voting, exited the organization in rather surprising fashion to manage the Chicago Cubs, the Brewers' division rivals.
Murphy, 65, originally hails from Syracuse. He spent his formative years in Eastwood, completed his education at Christian Brothers Academy, and furthered his studies at Le Moyne College before transitioning to Florida Atlantic University.
This marks Murphy's second tenure as a major league manager. Following Bud Black's mid-2015 season dismissal, Murphy assumed the role of interim manager for the San Diego Padres.
It will be interesting to see how Murphy and Cousnell perform in 2024 managing their respective teams.
