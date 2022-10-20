A Central New York business is offering an incentive to those who are thinking about taking the upcoming civil service exam for Oneida County Correctional Officer.

Mountainside Medical Equipment in Marcy will reimburse the $25 fee required to take take the test. The company is a medical supplier and is behind the popular Mountain Ice relief gel for muscle pain and arthritis.

Those who sign up need to pay the $25 fee and will then be reimbursed with a $25 Visa or Mastercard gift card mailed to them, Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol said. Additionally, the Sheriff announced on WIBX 950 Thursday morning that the deadline to apply for the civil service exam had been extended two weeks, after having been originally set for this Friday.

The new deadline to apply to take the exam is November 4.

The test is still scheduled for December 10, he said.

In order to be eligible to be an Oneida County Correction's Officer you must:

be a legal resident of Oneidada, Herkimer, Lewis, Madison, Oswego, or Otsego Counties for a least (1) month immediately preceding the date of appointment.

Possess either a high school diploma or high school equivalency diploma

Have a valid NYS driver’s license

Be at least 18 years old at the time of appointment

Pass a thorough background process.

Starting pay is $44,030 and jumps to $48,922 after successful completion of training, or after six months of employment.

If you questions on the application process, click on How To Apply at OCGov.net.

