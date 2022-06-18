Pennsylvania Diamond Accused of Being Rough in Rome

A woman from the Keystone State is facing charges after an alleged domestic dispute earlier this morning.

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says that deputies were called to the Rome Motel at approximately 12:50am on Saturday, June 18, 2022. The motel is located at 8257 Turin Road.

Rome Motel Photo Credit: Google (image captured October 2021) via Google Maps (June 2022) Rome Motel Photo Credit: Google (image captured October 2021) via Google Maps (June 2022) loading...

The initial call was for a complaint about an alleged assault.

Rome Motel 8257 Turin Road (State Route 26) in Rome, New York Photo Credit: Google (image captured October 2021) via Google Maps (June 2022) Rome Motel 8257 Turin Road (State Route 26) in Rome, New York Photo Credit: Google (image captured October 2021) via Google Maps (June 2022) loading...

According to a written release from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, when deputies arrived they met with a man who had been stabbed in the upper portion of his left arm.

The male victim was brought to Rome Memorial Hospital for treatment. According to police, "Both the male and female parties were (uncooperative) and fabricated a story of what had occurred. During the investigation and review of video footage, it was found that the parties were involved in a physical domestic in front of their two children."

Deputies say that the male victim would not give them any information about who had allegedly stabbed him. He refused to press charges to any party involved in the incident. However, investigation by the Oneida County Sheriff's Office revealed that "the female party was the primary attacker."

Diamond Phillips Photo Credit: Oneida County Sheriff's Office (June 2022) Diamond Phillips Photo Credit: Oneida County Sheriff's Office (June 2022) loading...

The female, identified as 25-year-old Diamond Phillips of Scranton, Pennsylvania, was then taken into custody and arrested. She was brought to the Oneida County Law Enforcement Building for processing and held at the Oneida County Correctional facility pending arraignment.

Phillips was charged with two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class "A" misdemeanor.

No other physical injuries were reported.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

10 Famous Actors Who Lied To Get Movie And TV Roles These actors told some minor fibs to score roles in major Hollywood productions.

Oneida Indian Nation's The Villages At Stoney Creek Apartments The Oneida Indian Nation is announcing a new employees housing program. The Villages at Stoney Creek Apartments will 50 apartments avialable to workers at below-market rates.

Waterfront Foundation For Custom Home In Cooperstown Looking to build a house on beautiful lake lakefront property? Here’s a chance for you to build a custom-built home on Otsego Lake in Cooperstown and it's already started for you.

