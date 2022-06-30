Utica Metro SWAT Team Recognized By New York State

The Utica Mero SWAT team has been recognized by the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.

A Tactical Week training exercise was held last week at the State Preparedness Training Center in Oriskany, which included tactical teams from various law enforcement agencies throughout New York State.

All of the tactical teams rotated through cutting-edge and contemporary training.

Each team’s performance was thoroughly reviewed and scored by NYS DHSES personnel and the Utica Metro SWAT team finished first.

“I’m extremely proud of Metro SWAT. These officers put in many hours of intense training to protect our communities. This award is a reflection of their dedication and hard work. We are also very proud to have one of the few New York State certified SWAT teams," said Utica Police Chief Mark Williams.

The Utica Metro SWAT team is an organized, multi-jurisdictional regional tactical team certified by the New York State Department of Criminal Justice Services.

The team is made up of officers from the Utica Police Department, Town of New Hartford Police and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

The mission of the Utica Metro SWAT team is to provide partner agencies with a flexible, effective response to unconventional, high risk and critical incidents.

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says he’s extremely proud of Metro SWAT.

Maciol says the officers put in many hours of intense training to protect our communities and the award is a reflection of their dedication and hard work.

