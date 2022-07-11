City Of Rome New York Invites You To Blockbuster Event

Looking for something to do with the family? The City of Rome invites you to a free movie night.

The City of Rome is hosting Movie Night at Pinti Field from 7:30PM - 10:30PM on Wednesday July 13th. They will be showing Despicable Me, thanks to Livable Communities / Oneida County. The movie will start right at 8:30PM.

Bring a blanket or chair and come spend a great summer evening with us!"

You can also purchase food from Arizona Tacos of Rome throughout the night.

When Can I Hit The Pools in Rome, New York This Summer?

The City of Rome has several pools for people to utilize over the summer. In order to be able to use them, you either have to pay a fee for entrance, or, you can buy a season swim pass.

Two of the five pools are full pools, and three are wading pools. "The city pools are generally open five days a week for seven weeks in the summer, starting in late June through mid-August." according to the City of Rome Department of Parks, Recreation, and Community Activities.

You can read more here.

City Of Rome New York Announces 2022 CanalFest Schedule

CanalFest’22 will be here before you know it.

It's being held on August 5th, 6th and 7th. This annual festival takes place at Bellamy Harbor Park on the Erie Canal. CanalFest’22 caps off Rome’s Honor America Days and occurs the week following the always popular Honor America Days Parade and Concert on the Lawn with attendant Fireworks.

Gates open Friday, August 5, at 5PM, and 12PM Saturday and Sunday, August 6th and 7th. Enjoy all the fun entertainment, rides, vendors, face painting, storytelling and culinary delights until dark then stay for the Fireworks.

There is no charge for attendance, however a donation of $1 is suggested. 100% of all proceeds from the event go back to the community over the year in the form of Rotary Donations and Community Service Projects.

Exploring The Former Abandoned Woodhaven Park In Rome- 2016 Photos

From A to Z: Rome Restaurants You Need To Try At Least Once From A to Z, here's just some of the restaurants in Rome that you need to try at least once.