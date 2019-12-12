Christmas Miracle Needed For Jack Sparrow

Jack's only Christmas wish is to find a home. He's been at the CNY SPCA for almost 700 days.

Jack is ready to go! He's up to date on shots, has been treated for heartworms, FELV/FIV tested, microchipped, dewormed, and neutered.**A generous donor has sponsored Jack Sparrow's adoption fee!**

Jack has survived the unimaginable and desperately needs a safe and loving home to live out the rest of his days. Grab a tissue and see what this poor baby has been through told by the CNY SPCA.

Jack is not a pretty dog...he came in through our cruelty department in January of 2018 and was not released to us until November 2018. What that means is that we had to wait for either the court or the owner to finally sign him over to us....he was in limbo. Once he was released to us, we were able to treat him for heartworm. That is a rough treatment for any dog, but for a 9-year-old dog, it's dangerous. He made it through treatment, but he's still waiting for his home. You see, in addition to being a senior, not attractive, Jack cannot go with other animals. Because he was a bait dog, he does not like other animals, and he spent his whole life in a crate or kennel, so housebreaking has been a challenge. He LOVES people of all shapes and sizes. Jack has made a true mark on my heart, and he deserves time in a home for his golden years. [CNY SPCA]

Jack is a Terrier, Pit Bull/Mix who's merely looking for a calm and quiet adult-only household with no small animals. He would make an excellent walking buddy as he loves getting out and is easy to handle. He's a bit reserved with people until he gets to know you, but once you're his friend, he'll always be happy to see you and give you gentle kisses. His perfect companion would be a patient adopter who can see his heart beneath the scars and will love him just the way he is! Think you can give Jack Sparrow his 2nd chance & all the TLC that he deserves?

Meet Jack in person at the CNY SPCA:

Phone: (315) 454-4479

Monday- 10 am - 4 pm

Tuesday - CLOSED

Wednesday- 10 am - 5 pm

Thursday- 10 am - 5 pm

Friday- 10 am - 4 pm

Saturday- 10 am - 4 pm

Sunday- CLOSED

Watch Jack playing! How sweet!!! We LOVE him!