Chobani Yogurt and Swipe out Hunger are teaming up to help college students experiencing food insecurity.

Chobani will fund food security efforts at 23 schools in partnership with Swipe Out Hunger.

“Too many college students skip meals to cut corners and save money—not because they’re busy or forget to eat lunch,” said Chobani’s President and COO Peter McGuinness. “These students should be allowed to focus on their education, creating bright futures without worrying about their next meals. We are proud to do our part to help.”

The donation will benefit schools in Chobani’s home states of New York and Idaho.

That includes SUNY Poly, Mohawk Valley Community College, Herkimer College, Hamilton College and Colgate University.

“Chobani’s commitment thoughtfully addresses student hunger by helping colleges support their students after an extremely challenging year and a half,” said Rachel Sumekh, Founder and CEO of Swipe Out Hunger. “Chobani’s dedication underscores that everyone has a pivotal role to play in ending college student hunger.”

Chobani will fund food security efforts at the schools in partnership with Swipe Out Hunger, kickstarting or bolstering existing programs at those schools.

Food insecurity impacts 1 in 10 Americans, with 1 in 3 college students facing hunger.

To continue to raise awareness about the issue, Chobani and Swipe Out Hunger are also collaborating with VICE News to host a virtual summit on November 1, 2021 at 2:00PM on the VICE News YouTube channel.

The summit will bring together leaders from the nonprofit, private and public sectors who are pushing for stronger federal and state policies to support college students across the country.

