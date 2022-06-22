Popular Oneida County Fishing Spot Reopens After Year Of Upgrades

Construction has officially wrapped up on Chittning Pond, located between Bridgewater and Waterfield in Oneida County. The popular fishing spot has reopened to the public, now more easily accessible to anglers of all abilities.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has been working alongside the Office of General Services to repair the 60 year old pond's dam. The project has taken a year, but there is now a newly constructed riff raff in place. This will help reduce erosion damage caused by waves from the pond.

That isn't the only addition to the pond. They have also built a brand new fishing platform on the pond. It is handicap accessible, allowing access to fishers of all abilities.

There are now more easily accessible parking spaces, allowing for both more visitors and less confusion coming in and out of the pond. The boat landing is also more open, allowing for better and faster access to the water.

NYS DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos is hopeful the restorations will bring more people old and new to Chittning Pond to fish, kayak, and canoe.

Really excited that we were able to put some attention on Chittning Pond, a really important destination for fishing and recreation. Ultimately, now we have a pond that will last for generations

If you've never visited Chittning Pond in Sangerfield, it is certainly worth the stop. It's an ideal pond to not only catch a variety of fish, but also the perfect spot for a scenic and peaceful day canoeing on the water.

