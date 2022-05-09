DETOUR: Popular Oneida County Bridge Being Replaced, Closed Until Fall

You may need to find another way to home or work in Oneida County this summer. A bridge more than 20,000 drivers travel over every day is being replaced.

The New York State Thruway Authority announced the start of a $5.2 million bridge replacement project in Oneida County. The Judd Road bridge over I-90 in the Town of Whitestown will be torn down and replaced with a new structure.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Work on replacing the bridge begins Monday, May 9 and it'll be closed to traffic for the duration of the project.

“Replacing aging infrastructure is a priority at the Thruway Authority to keep motorists safe and provide modern upgrades to new structures.” Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll said. “We are committed to investing in vital infrastructure projects across our system, and will continue to rehabilitate and replace bridges as part of our capital program.”

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Bridge Detour

Detour information is posted on signs around the area to inform drivers of the bridge closure and an alternate route. The detour recommends using Halsey Road/Stone Road, Route 233, and the Route 233 bridge to Sutliff Road to return to Judd Road.

Credit - NYS Thruway Authority Credit - NYS Thruway Authority loading...

Bridge From 1954

The Judd Road bridge was built in 1954 and is in pretty rough shape from approximately 22,000 drivers traveling over it every day. "It has reached the end of its useful life," the NYS Thruway Authority said.

The vertical clearance on the new structure will be raised to 16’8” from its current height of 14’6” and the approaches on each end of the bridge will be reconstructed to accommodate the new bridge.

The project is expected to be completed by the fall barring any setbacks.

11 of Worst Roads in Central New York Where are the bumpiest roads in Central New York? We asked and here are the 11 worst roads in Utica, Rome, and Syracuse, especially for your car.



24 Things You're Guaranteed to See on a CNY Backroad If you take a drive down a Central New York backroad, you're bound to see at least 24 things you won't find in the city.