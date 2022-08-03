Paving Operations on Genesee Street in Utica Friday and Saturday

A travel advisory is in effect for the City of Utica for August 5th through August 6th, 2022.

Paving operations will be underway on Genesee Street from Oriskany Boulevard to Court Street beginning at 4:00pm on Friday through 8:00am on Saturday.

The work will be done primarily at night. Officials say that although they expect the paving to be completed by Saturday morning, operations do depend on the weather and any extenuating circumstances.

While the work is being completed drivers will not be able to access Genesee Street in either direction at Oriskany Boulevard and Court Street.

The public will be made aware of any changes to the anticipated schedule.

Signs will be posted. Drivers are advised to use extra caution in the area and allow extra time for travel.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the City of Utica.]

