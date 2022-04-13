What Was That Loud Thumping Noise in New Hartford, New York Last Night?
On the evening of April 12, many people in New Hartford heard a very loud thumping noise. Were you one of those people? Are you curious to know what it was? Was it anything serious?
The answer to that question is no. In fact, it was quite the opposite.
Many people on Facebook were discussing the noise. Some say it sounded like a battle between the Power Rangers and Transformers, some say it sounded like they had someone outside of their house banging on all of the windows, some even thought it could have been fireworks.
In all actuality, it was the construction that is currently going on on the Route 8 bridge.
The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) said several days ago that that demolition work on the Route 8 bridge would begin on Monday, April 11, 2022 and go through Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The work takes place each night starting at 10PM and extend through 6AM the next day.
As a result of the work, Routes 5 and 12 northbound and southbound are closed to traffic. Campion Road westbound to Routes 5/8/12 northbound are also closed to traffic during the demolition.
Do You Remember Hearing The Booms in New Hartford in 2020?
Oh, how could we forget about this one. So many people heard a sequence of loud booms in New Hartford in 2020 and it was all anyone could talk about.
Paul Miscione, the New Hartford Town Supervisor, said there was no explanation for the sound. Residents report hearing sirens in the area of Jay K Lumber and Seneca Turnpike not long after last night's explosion, which happened in October.
Residents say, "We just heard it again tonight. Like one minute ago! It’s very distressing. It’s not a fun shot, it’s like what a bomb would sound like. Our house felt the vibrations seconds after."
It's always pretty terrifying when you hear loud sounds, but aren't sure what it is.