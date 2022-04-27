It's the thing that parents all across the country are all dealing with at the same time, listening to "We Don't Talk About Bruno" on repeat a million times a day. Encanto is one of the latest movies to talk to world by storm - so what happens when that happens?

A tour is planned. Yes, and that's exactly what happened - Encanto is going on tour, making three stops in New York.

Disney Concerts and Live Nation announced Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour, a 32-stop expedition across the United States, which will give fans of the film the chance to see their favorite super family in a new way than ever before.

Sing Along Tour? What's That Mean?

It's not exactly a play, if that's what you were thinking. According to the press release, the “one-of-a-kind” event promises a simultaneous film and concert experience, with a live on-stage band accompanying Disney’s hit animated film as it plays in its entirety. So, you'll be watching the movie while a really talented orchestra/band plays the music live in person. That's pretty interesting to say the least.

The tour will be making stops in three different New York locations:

Thursday, August 18 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Saturday, August 20 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Tuesday, August 23 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Tickets for the tour will be available for purchase 10AM local time this Friday (April 29).

Is this concept for a tour something worth spending the money on? Would you bring the family for this? Let us know your thoughts inside our station app. Personally I'm waiting for the Broadway adaptation. *patiently waits.*

