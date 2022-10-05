Merry Christmas, Baby! The Beach Boys Are Coming to Central New York

Christmas in Central New York is always something special to celebrate. But, bring the Beach Boys into the picture and it can be even better. Good news for you: that's a Christmas wish coming true,

The Grammy Award-winning and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band announced they will bring their iconic Southern Californian sound to several cities across the east coast and Midwest this winter for their 2022 holiday tour, “Tis the Season with The Beach Boys featuring The Holiday Vibrations Orchestra.”

And yes, they're making a stop close by. They'll be heading to the Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater on Wednesday, December 7. Prices range from $40-$190; additional fees may apply. You can also get them at the Solvay Bank Box Office at The Oncenter, which is located at 760 S. State Street in Syracuse.

The 2022 holiday tour will feature a mix of holiday classics from The Beach Boys’ 1964 Christmas album as well as songs from The Beach Boys co-founder and lead singer Mike Love’s holiday album, “Reason for the Season.”

During the show, you'll get new holiday songs and Christmas classics ranging from "bright guitar and horn-filled pop and rock and track to softer traditional carols and ballads." Sounds awesome.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 AM Friday, October 7. For ticket information, visit thebeachboys.com,

The Beach Boys’ “‘Tis the Season” tour dates also include a December 9 concert at Shea’s Performing Arts Center in Buffalo. They'll also be hitting up New York City.

According to Syracuse.com, The Beach Boys last performed in Syracuse at the 2021 New York State Fair. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band, co-founded by Love, is best known for ‘60s hits like “Good Vibrations,” “California Girls,” “Kokomo,” “I Get Around,” “Surfin’ Safari” and “God Only Knows.”

