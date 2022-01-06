Cheers! Alcohol To-Go Returns in New York and May Stay For Good

Alcohol to-go is coming back to help small businesses in New York survive the coronavirus pandemic and it may be here to stay.

The executive order, issued by former Governor Andrew Cuomo, went into effect in March 2020. It allowed bars, taverns, clubs, and any other business that serves alcohol to sell to-go beverages with take-out food deliveries to make up for lost income during the coronavirus pandemic. That order came to an end in June 2021.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced wine or premixed cocktails can be once again taken home. "We're going to once again allow the sale of to-go drinks – a critical revenue stream during the lean times last year."

Hochul also plans to propose a law this year that will permanently legalize the sale of to-go alcoholic drinks from bars and restaurants in New York state.

"New York's comeback depends on the recovery and success of our small businesses," Governor Hochul said. "Since the pandemic hit, small business owners have been struggling with unprecedented challenges. New York is here with a simple message: help is on the way."

Help for businesses struggling to survive the pandemic, which seems like it'll never end, will also come in $100 million in tax relief. Eligibility requirements will also be widened for 195,000 small businesses.

