Check Now: NYS Owes Residents $13 Billion

We can't imaging have enough money to lose, but it does happen, and NYS has billions to prove it. Check and see if any of it belongs to you.

At the time of publishing this story, New York State has $206,144,717 in lost money. Every day $1.5 million is returned to those who file a claim. Lost or unclaimed money gets turned over by organizations required to report dormant accounts to the New York State Office of the State Comptroller.

Visit the Search for Lost Money online service on the New York State Office of the State Comptroller's website.

Enter your name or the name of the business or organization you're searching for.

If there is a match, the results will show matching names.

Be sure to check out the Search Tips - especially if you don't get any search results. Your unclaimed funds could be listed with your last name first, with a common misspelling, or under a nickname.

Today could be a big payday! Good luck!