Changes Made To Graduation Ceremonies In Two Local School Districts

The Utica City School District is announcing a change of dates and location for Proctor High School graduation.

The ceremonies will now take place at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica.

District officials say due to updated guidance from the State Department of Health and an increase in capacity limits, they’re able to move to a more traditional ceremony.

The number of ceremonies will decrease from eight to three and increase the number of family members who can attend from two to four guests per graduate.

The graduation ceremonies will take place on Thursday, June 24 at 10AM and Friday, June 25 at 10AM.

In accordance with state Department of Health guidelines, all attendees and guests will have to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Detailed instructions, including ceremony assignments, will be mailed home to all parents.

The Whitesboro Central School District will also be holding its high school graduation ceremony at the Adirondack Bank Center.

The ceremony will take place on Saturday, June 19 at 9:30AM.

School District officials say graduates will be able to invite four guests.

All guests must have a ticket to attend and provide proof from a health care provider of a negative Antigen COVID-19 test from June 18, a negative PCR COVID test taken within 72 hours of the event or full CIVID-19 vaccination at least 14 days after the final vaccine dose.

The mandatory use of facial coverings and appropriate social distancing will be in place throughout the venue for unvaccinated people.