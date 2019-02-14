Central New York Woman Serves Up Tacos and Inspiration

A young mom in the Syracuse area is making a big splash with a simple act of kindness--or actually a series of them.

Kelly Stewart works at the Taco Bell in Fairmount, a western suburb of Syracuse. For weeks she's been using her own words and quotes from famous people to inspire others. She started writing uplifting notes to people and including the slips of paper along with food orders at the drive-thru window.

Credit: courtesy of Kelly Stewart

Some notes are as simple as the one above: "Your life matters."

Others come from luminaries like Stephen Hawking or President Franklin Delano Roosevelt: "When you reach the end of your rope, tie a knot around it and hang on."

Customers have taken notice and some have been re-posting the notes on social media and commenting on how it was a bright spot in their day.

Credit: courtesy of Kelly Stewart

As for Kelly, a 27-year-old mother of a six-year-old, she just likes helping others with encouraging words and also setting a good example for her young son.