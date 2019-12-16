Fall is going to wrap up with a very wintery feel. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for nearly all of Central New York. Even better, following the snow bitterly cold temperatures.

The Weather Service has issued the advisory for all CNY Counties, except Northern Oneida County. How rare is it for northern parts to be excluded from the snow? Here's the official weather statement:

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT... Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.

* WHERE... Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Schuyler, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango and

Otsego counties.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM EST Tuesday. Snow overspreads the area from south to north overnight and could be moderate at times. Periods of snow continue through the day Tuesday before tapering off and ending as snow showers Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS... Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

The snow lingers into Wednesday with some possible snow squalls during the day. Then the arctic cold front moves in Wednesday night dropping temperatures into the single digits with wind chills near 10 below zero.

The warmest temperatures will be Saturday when winter officially starts. Highs will be in the low 30's.

