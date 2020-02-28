Employees of the DeWitt Animal Hospital found a dog tightly tied to their hand railing freezing cold, shivering, and terrified.

CNY SPCA cruelty officers are now caring for Jack Frost. He was abandoned for an unknown amount of time with temps in the 20's. Authorities continue to search for the criminals involved and ask those in the vicinity to check their security cameras for suspicious activity.

If you know this dog, please call the Town of DeWitt Police Department at (315) 449-3640 or the CNY SPCA Cruelty Division at (315) 454-4479. All reports will be taken anonymously.

Dewitt Animal Hospital

Dee Schaefer of the CNY SPCA has released a statement on Jack Frost:

"This morning (February 27, 2020), at roughly 10 AM, the CNY SPCA received a call regarding a dog tied to the railing at Dewitt Animal Hospital. The dog was picked up by the CNY SPCA cruelty officers and an investigation is underway. If anyone recognizes this dog, saw anything or has a camera that might be facing Dewitt Animal Hospital, please contact our cruelty department at 315-454-3469 or e-mail crueltyinvestigations@cnyspca.org. All calls and e-mails remain confidential."