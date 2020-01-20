Cell Phones For Soldiers Project

There are thousands of soldiers deployed and a simple phone call from home can be such a boost. Now there's a project that recycles old cell phones to give to the soldiers. Locally, state Senator George Amedore has teamed up with AT&T to collect old used cell phones and other electronics to send overseas to servicemembers.

According to CBS 6, there were one thousand four hundred forty-five phones and electronics collected during the last drive. These will be used for the Cell Phones for Soldiers program. The organization also uses money from parts they collect to buy calling cards too.

Getting a phone call from family members and being able to call home is important to both the soldiers and their families. This program allows these important calls to happen.

If you would like to donate old phones and electronics, you can find an AT&T store near you to drop them into their collection boxes. These boxes are in stores all year long.