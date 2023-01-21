Celeb Transforming Legendary New York State Business To This?

Many are shocked to find out about an Oscar-winning actress's plan to transform a legendary closed New York State business.

An iconic New York City business closed for good on New Year's Eve 2022

Carolines on Broadway Closes

SiriusXM's O&A20: Unmasked With Opie & Anthony Special Celebrates 20 Years Of Opie & Anthony At Carolines On Broadway Cindy Ord/Getty Image loading...

Carolines on Broadway served up its last laughs on Dec. 31, 2022.

The comedy club helped launch careers for many top comedians over the past 30 years.

The club closed for good after a 30-year run of laughs at 750 Seventh Avenue Times Square because the owner didn't renew its lease, citing a rent hike the owner couldn't afford.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Susan Sarandon Has New Plan For Carolines on Broadway

Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Tammy" - Red Carpet Getty Images loading...

Actress Susan Sarandon now has a plan for the legendary Times Square comedy club.

Sarandon, an Oscar winner, is a New York native. She was born in the Jackson Heights part of New York City in 1946.

Sarandon is the co-founder of SPIN. SPIN has seven locations in major cities across the country, including one in the Flatiron District of New York City

Ping-Pong Club To Replace Carolines On Broadway In New York City

Canva Canva loading...

SPIN is an "iconic ping pong social club," according to the company's website.

"At SPIN, we come together to socialize and celebrate play. At our core is the drive to connect through ping pong—a game that transcends age, gender, ethnicity, and all physical boundaries," the website states." From the moment we opened our doors, we have seen the worldwide growth of an iconic ping pong culture, lifestyle, and movement, which has redefined the game to know no boundaries. It’s all about having fun, not taking life too seriously, making human connections and embracing the contradictions."

A spokesperson for SPIN told the New York Post a deal isn't official yet, but the company is "super excited" about opening up a ping-pong club at the former Carolines on Broadway site which gives off an "underground feeling."

The SPIN in the Flatiron District of New York City offers 19 Ping-Pong courts, a full bar service and dining.

Getty Images/Canva Getty Images/Canva loading...

An hour rental, which can hold 2 to 10 people, costs $59, according to the SPIN website.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.

Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors In Newburgh The grand opening for Resorts World Hudson Valley, located in the Newburgh Mall on Rt. 300 in Newburgh, took place on Wednesday December 28th at 10:00am.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.