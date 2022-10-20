A Guy in Rome is Selling “Used” Caskets for $200 a Pop

A guy on Facebook Marketplace is burying the competition with his casket prices... as long as you don't mind them being a little "used."

The seller (with his blood-soaked avatar) actually has a few caskets listed on Marketplace right now. This one is listed for $300 and looks to be in great condition:

The other $200 ones have "no interiors" according to the post.

You can check out the original listing here.

DOES IT REALLY MATTER IF THEY'RE "USED"?

It's probably a little natural to recoil in horror over the idea of buying a used casket, but then I started thinking about it... is it really that big of a deal? I mean, dead bodies are always cleaned before they're put in there. And if some other body goes in, what are they going to do, complain? They're dead! Dead bodies don't seem to care where you put them.

PERFECT FOR HALLOWEEN

Even if you don't want to use the casket for its intended purpose, you could still have some fun with it for your next Halloween shindig. Put it on the porch and pop out of it to scare trick-or-treaters!

...just give it a good wipe down with some Clorox wipes first.

SPEAKING OF HALLOWEEN DECORATIONS...

Is there a more authentic Halloween decoration than an actual dead body?

Back in 2006, a woman who had hung herself from a tree was left there for hours after several passers-by mistook her corpse for a decoration. You can read that story here.

Ahhhhh, Halloween. It's a beautiful time to be alive (or dead.)

