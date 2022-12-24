These 4 New York Cities Are Ranked ‘Most Fun In America’

The results are in and, according to Wallet Hub, New York State has 4 of the 'Most Fun Cities in America'! With 182 total cities on the list you might think the Empire State would have more than 4. Florida has 10, Texas has 14 and California has 29 cities considered to be among the most fun.

Personally I think Lake George is one of the most fun cities in New York and maybe the country. The village has everything from swimming, boating, miniature golf, live music, camping, mountains, hiking and an amusement park! Which 4 do you think made it?

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the average American spends more than $3500 on entertainment each year. This would include restaurants, festivals, bars, fitness centers and movie theaters and more. Before getting to the most fun cities in New York, here are the top 3 in the country.

Las Vegas, NV - #1 for entertainment and nightlife Orlando, FL - Not only fun but affordable Miami, FL - Although a very expensive city, Miami ranked in the top 3 for nightlife

#9 - New York City - With so much to offer it's no surprise that the Big Apple made the top 10. It also made the top 10 in entertainment and nightlife. This ranking would have been higher but Manhattan is very expensive.

#49 - Rochester, NY - Making the top 5 with fitness centers per capita helped name Rochester one of America's most fun cities.

#51 - Buffalo, NY - How do you think Buffalonians feel about finishing 2 spots below Rochester? Wings and the Buffalo Bills alone should have placed the Queen City higher.

#177 - Yonkers, NY - The experts have spoken. Yonkers rounds out the 4 most fun cities in New York. For a complete list click HERE.

