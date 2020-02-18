Help Get This Lost Dog Get Home Safely to Its Humans

Do you recognize this sweet face? Someone found this good boy/girl and is trying to reconnect them with their owner.

The New York State Police shared this photo and said someone found the dog on State Route 203 near the Thruway overpass in Nassau. Now, this sweet face is patiently waiting for their humans at Drumm Veterinary Hospital in Castleton-On-Hudson.

If you have any information on where this dog lives, call (518) 477-7914. Otherwise, please share this post so this pup can go home ASAP.