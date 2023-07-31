CNY Zoo Will Soon Let You Cuddle the World’s Largest Rodent
Let me ask you this: Are you getting enough rodent love in your life? Perhaps you've been longing for the gentle caress of a whiskered, buck-toothed beast? Well, look no further! The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango has teased on Facebook that it will soon be offering the chance to get up close and personal with capybaras:
Capybara encounters anyone??? We will soon offer a unique up close experience with our two adorable capybaras, Peanut Butter and Jelly. Stay tuned...
ABOUT CAPYBARAS
Capybaras have developed a cult following over the years with people, and for good reason-- they're fascinating creatures with several interesting traits.
Capybaras are the world's largest living rodent, often weighing as much as dogs. (The biggest capybara ever recorded was 201 lbs.!) They're native to South America and spend most of their time in vegetation near water. They're considered semi-aquatic, as their partially-webbed feet make them excellent swimmers. Capybaras are very social and have an even-keeled temperament around people and other animals, earning them the nickname "nature's peacekeepers."
WILD ANIMAL PARK
Chittenango's Wild Animal Park is located on 14 acres near the Central New York village of Chittenango. In addition to the capybaras, they have several "A-list" animals, including giraffes, lions, tigers and grizzly bears. Wild Animal Park is open weekdays from 10am to 5pm, Saturdays from 9:30am to 6pm, and Sundays from 9:30am to 5pm.
Scurry over to their Facebook page to stay up-to-date on all the rodent happenings at Wild Animal Park.