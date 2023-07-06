Books of ‘Wizard of Oz’ Author, CNY Native, Expected to Fetch Huge Sum

Before the Harry Potter universe, Star Wars universe, and even the Lord of the Rings universe, there was the Land of Oz. And now a rare complete set of 14 first edition Oz books by Chittenango native L. Frank Baum are going up for auction.

The starting bid on the set starts at $30,000.

The books are part of a three-day Hollywood & Entertainment Signature Auction that kicks off on Friday, July 28th. The book listing is being handled by Heritage Auctions:

A remarkable complete collection of first editions of all fourteen Oz books written by L. Frank Baum, representing the full publishing history of one of the most important children's book series ever written. Very difficult to assemble as a set, these titles are the undisputed foundation of any Oz collection.

Baum first introduced readers to the Land of Oz with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, published in 1900. The last in the series, Glinda of Oz, was published in 1920. Being that all the books are over a century old, conditions vary.

Other Wizard of Oz items in the auction include original screen-worn costumes worn by Munchkins, and a first issue "Wonderful Game of Oz" board game from 1921.

L. FRANK BAUM

Born in 1856, L. Frank Baum is undoubtedly the most celebrated man from Chittenango. Through his books he created a fantastical world filled with memorable, enduring characters like Dorothy, the Cowardly Lion and the Tin Woodsman that have left an indelible mark in the annals of pop culture. He died in 1919 in Los Angeles.

