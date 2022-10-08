Buying food is almost 20 percent more for certain staple items this year compared to last year in New York. According to data from the United States Department of Agriculture, food prices have increased significantly. The rising prices are the highest increases in over 40 years.

The food index increased 11.4 percent over the last year, the largest 12-month increase since the period ending May 1979. The food at home index rose 13.5 percent over the last 12 months, the largest 12-month increase since the period ending March 1979.

Many families in New York may have to rethink their holiday dinners this year. Thanksgiving has traditionally been a time when close and extended families come together to share a meal, along with friends and neighbors. With food prices soaring, especially items like meat and dairy, New Yorkers may be forced to cancel this year.

Americans Celebrate Thanksgiving Holiday As Coronavirus Cases Surge Getty Images loading...

Just to put it in perspective, here's a snapshot of how much groceries cost in 1913, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics:

Potatoes were 2.5 cents per pound

Flour was 3.3 cents per pound

Rice was 8.7 cents per pound

White bread was 5.6 cents per pound

Round steak was 22.3 cents per pound

Butter was 38.3 cents per pound

Here's How Much The Prices Of Grocery Items Have Increased From 2021 To 2022:

(Food at home price increase percentage from Aug. 2021-Aug. 2022)

Cereals and bakery products - 16.4 percent

Photo by Jude Infantini on Unsplash Photo by Jude Infantini on Unsplash loading...

Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs - 10.6 percent

Sales Of Red Meat Rise As The Atkins Diet Sweeps Britain Getty Images loading...

Dairy and related products - 16.2

Photo by Azzedine Rouichi on Unsplash Photo by Azzedine Rouichi on Unsplash loading...

Fruits and vegetables - 9.4

Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash loading...

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials - 13.4

Corbis via Getty Images Corbis via Getty Images loading...

CNBC offers some tips on saving money on groceries,

- Sign up for the loyalty program

- Clip coupons

- Join a wholesale club

- Buy items on sale

You can check out the other 7 tips here.

Get our free mobile app

Common Items that Have Doubled In Price

Off Limits: These Baby Names Are Banned In New York State