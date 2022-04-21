Canastota Man Killed In Head On Crash In Verona

State Police are investigating a fatal, two-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday night on Route 46 near Lock Road in the Town of Verona.

Troopers say a U-Haul box truck being driven by 35-years-old James Short of Canastota was traveling south on Route 46 just after 11:00 when he was struck by a pickup truck operated by 30-year-old Christopher Moore of Blossvale head-on.

Short was pronounced dead at the scene, while Moore was not injured in the crash.

The investigation into the accident is continuing.

State Police were assisted at the scene by New London Fire Department, Sylvan Beach Fire Department and AmCare Ambulance.

