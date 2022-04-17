Quick Left Turns into Hospital for ATV Driver in Lee

An Oneida County man is being treated for injuries following an ATV accident that took place on Saturday night.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says road patrol deputies were called to Streun Road in Lee, New York at approximately 11:50pm on April 16, 2022.

Streun Road in Lee, New York

When police arrived they say that 44-year-old Jacen K. Fort of Lee, New York was already being treated for injuries sustained in the ATV accident by emergency responders from the Lee Center Fire Department Rescue team and AmCare Ambulance.

He was brought to St, Elizabeth's Medical Center in Utica for treatment of injuries that are, according to police, considered to be non-life-threatening.

In a written release the Oneida County Sheriff's Office says that, according to their investigation, Fort was driving a 2020 Polaris ATV eastbound on Streun Road when he attempted to make a left turn off of Streun Road and into a driveway. They say that he was travelling "at an unsafe speed, causing the ATV to flip over multiple times." Fort was ejected and suffered injuries to his chest and back.

No other injuries were reported and it is not believed that any other vehicles were involved.

The incident remains under investigation and officials say no tickets have been issued at this time.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

