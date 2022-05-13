Mother and Son Recovering After Near Miss with Deer in Verona

A woman and her teenage son are recovering after an accident that appears to have been caused by avoiding a deer.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says that deputies responded to Irish Ridge Road near Germany Road in the town of Verona, New York at approximately 8:42pm on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. The initial report was for a one-car accident with property damage.

Irish Ridge Road and Germany Road in Verona, New York via Google Maps (May 2022)

Authorities say that 36-year-old Hayley Tucker of Verona, New York was driving a black 2011 GMC Sierra pickup truck north on Irish Ridge Road when a deer appeared on the road.

When Tucker tried to maneuver around the deer the passenger side front tire went off of the eastern shoulder of the road. The car then went into the earthen embankment and hit a fence. Tucker quickly and simultaneously tried to correct the car's direction. That caused the vehicle to go off of the roadway and eventually come to rest on the eastern shoulder.

Tucker's 15-year-old son was her passenger during the incident. Both were evalluated at the scene and then brought by Amcare Ambulance to Oneida Health Hospital for treatment of facial injuries and injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

In addition to Amcare, the New London Fire Department and Durhamville Fire Department assisted the Oneida County Sheriff's Office at the scene.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

