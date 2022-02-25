UPDATE: 02/25/2022 1510 Firefighters have contained the fire. Authorities are investigating. There is still no word yet on whether anyone was inside the home.

If you live in Sylvan Beach, you're asked to avoid the area of the fire.

Original Story:

This is a developing story and more information will be posted as soon as it is available.

The above video was taken by: "Sylvan Beach Joe C" on Facebook.

Authorities are working an active house fire in Sylvan Beach.

The fire fully engulfed a home located at the intersection of Park Avenue and 17th Avenue in Sylvan Beach Village.

Screenshot from Facebook via SylvanBeachJoeC Screenshot from Facebook via SylvanBeachJoeC loading...

The fire was reported at 1:26pm on Friday, February 25, 2022.

Multiple fire agencies have been called to assist including:

Sylvan Beach



Camden



Canastota



Cascade I



Chittenango



Cleveland



Durhamville



Florence



Lee Center



McConnellsville



North Bay



Taberg



Vienna



Vineall



Wampsville

