Amazon Truck Driver Delivered to Hospital Following 2-Car Crash in Floyd, NY

A delivery truck driver was sent to the hospital following a motor vehicle accident in Oneida County.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) said the crash between an SUV and an Amazon delivery van (a 2022 RAM) happened at approximately 11:32am on Saturday, August 20, 2022 on Camroden Road/County Route 58 in Floyd, New York. In addition to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, other emergency responders called to the scene included the New York State Police, the Floyd Fire Department, and AmCare Ambulance.

According to a written release from Oneida County Sheriff's Office, deputies at the scene say that 76-year-old Richard Hayes of Fort Myers, Florida, was driving a white 2006 Chevrolet SUV north on Camroden Road. He was, according to police, "attempting to pass a vehicle utilizing the southbound lane of the roadway. Due to unsafe passing, Hayes’ vehicle struck a blue 2022 Ram “Amazon” delivery van..."

The van was being driven by 35-year-old David Hollenbeck of New Hartford, New York. Hollenbeck was trying to make a left-hand turn into a driveway to deliver a package when the front passenger's side of the car Hayes was driving hit the front driver's side of Hollenbeck's van.

Hollenbeck was sent to Saint Elizabeth's Hospital in Utica for complaints of neck, back, and shoulder pain, but the injuries are thought to be non-life-threatening.

Both vehicles were damaged.

The OCSO says that Hayes was issued a traffic citation under section 1124 of Vehicle and Traffic Law for Interfering with Safe Operation. The charge is answerable in the Floyd Town Court at a date in the future.

No other vehicles are believed to have been involved and no other physical injuries were reported.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

