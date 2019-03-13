Camden Mom Arrested For Spraying Child With Pepper Spray

A Camden woman is in police custody after a domestic dispute.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol, deputies responded to an address on Moran Post Road.

An investigation into the incident revealed that 37-year-old Tammy Joy had allegedly sprayed her 15-year-old child with pepper spray. It's also alleged she pushed her 12-year-old child.

The 15-year-old was treated at the scene and Joy was transported to Rome Memorial for further evaluation due to ingestion of alcohol and prescription drugs.

Joy is facing several charges including Criminal Contempt and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.