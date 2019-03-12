Rod Stewart 's Wood House estate has been sold for £4.5 million (or $5.9 million). He originally listed the property in Epping, Essex, England three years ago for £7.5 million ($9.85 million), but more recently dropped it to £4.725 million ($6.2 million).

"This is a splendid and imposing historical period residence with conspicuous appeal," according to the official listing , which was held by Tim Phillips of Savills. "The interesting mix of Jacobean style with detailed pargetting to the exterior walls and full height leaded light bay windows with heavy oak mullions is at once impressive."

The 28-acre property contains six bedrooms, including a master suite that offers a view of the countryside, a fireplace, rain shower and Clive Christian-designed closets. The stately luxury of the house is matched by the surroundings. Outside is a walled rose garden complete with parterre, topiary and fountain; other formal gardens, a brick-and-steel pergola and a row of trees called the Lime Walk. The property also includes a swimming pool, boating lake, tennis court and a full-size soccer pitch.

Stewart's wife Penny Lancaster earlier blamed the current political climate in Great Britain for their difficulty in selling the place. "Rod and I have found ourselves affected by the recent property stalemate thanks to Brexit," she told the Daily Mail . "We can't sell our old place in Essex, the Wood House, despite its unique architecture and strong historical links. The hike in stamp duty hasn't helped: It almost stopped me in my tracks when I recently invested in an apartment just down the road from our new Essex home."