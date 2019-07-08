Camden Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash In Florence

State Police are still investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened in the Town of Florence Friday.

Officials say, the accident occurred on Wolcott Hill Road.

Responding troopers located the motorcycle down an embankment off the eastern shoulder of the roadway.

The operator of the motorcycle, who has been identified as 27-year-old Brandon Humphrey, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined that Humphrey failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, exited the roadway and struck a tree.