Have you seen this woman? New York State Police are searching for 20 year-old Arizona Bartlett, who has been missing since the July 4th holiday.

Bartlett, who is from Orwell, was reported missing by family members on July 5th. She was last seen July 4th at approx 2 pm and often visits the Camden/Rome area.

She has not responded to calls according to her aunt Gena Marie. "Her car was left abandoned at her home and her kids were never picked up from a trusted caregiver."

Bartlett, who goes by Nona, Zona, or Zoey, is 5 foot 5 inches tall, weighs 140 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gray stripped shorts, heart-shaped sunglasses, and burgundy Nike hightop sneakers. She has "Dallas" tattooed on her neck, both forearms are tattooed, and one arm tattoo of the word "hope".

If you have any information or have seen Arizona, please contact the New York State Police at (315) 366-6000.