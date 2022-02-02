Stock Up On Chocolate At These 13 Places Across Upstate New York

Are you looking to buy chocolate for Valentine's Day in Upstate New York? Why buy it from a grocery store when you can purchase it at these 13 businesses?

Not only throughout all of history has chocolate been enjoyed as a snack, chocolate has been prepared as a drink too. On the Pacific coast of Chiapas, located in Mexico, a Mokaya archaeological site found evidence of cocoa beverages dating back to 1900 BC.

The residues and the kind of vessel in which they were found indicate the initial use of cocoa was not simply as a beverage, but the white pulp around the cocoa beans was likely used as a source of fermentable sugars for an alcoholic drink."

Chocolate has about a million different ways for you to enjoy it. It's available as a liquid, solid or paste, on its own or as a flavoring agent in other foods. Chocolate is one of the most popular food types, if not the most popular food type and flavor in the world. Chocolate is also the launching pad for many other dishes and treats.

Chocolate is also used in cold and hot beverages, such as chocolate milk and hot chocolate, and in some alcoholic drinks, such as creme de cacao.

Gifts of chocolate molded into different shapes (such as eggs, hearts, coins) are traditional throughout the world for Christmas, Easter, Valentine's Day, and Hanukkah.

For Valentine's Day maybe you want to give the delicious gift of chocolate. You might want hearts, a brick of fudge, anything. Where are you buying it?

Here's 13 places across the Central New York Region, Mohawk Valley, and Upstate New York that you should shop at.

