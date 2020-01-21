Rome Mom Finds Son Fast Asleep, Covered in Evidence

Kids! They say and DO the darndest things. A Rome boy was caught red handed, or should we say brown handed, trying to pull one over on mom.

Lyn Marie Welch found her son, fast asleep, covered in melted chocolate. "Riley decided to sneak chocolate under the covers. Unfortunately, he fell asleep and it melted all over him."

Too bad the family doesn't have a pet. The evidence would have been quickly 'licked' away. (chocolate is toxic for days)

Welch took a few pictures before cleaning up the chocolate. "I love my kids so so much."

Thanks Lyn and Riley for the laugh!