We love our chocolate in Central New York--whether it's the chocolate fingers at Holland Farms, halfmoons at Hemstrought's, or the chocolate croissants at Utica Bread.

Calling all chocolate lovers. Nestle Toll House is offering a year's supply of chocolate chips as the prize, but you have to engage in a little competition in order to qualify. The 'Remix The Original' contest announced on social media seeks to find the recipe that features "the most original way to use our Nestle Toll House Morsels."

The grand prize includes a full year's supply of morsels and a gift package with a hand mixer, measuring cups, and other baking supplies. And, as a plus, the winning concept will be developed by one of Nestle's head chefs and published on VeryBestBaking.com.

To enter, simply follow @nestletollhouse on Instagram, comment on their "National Chocolate Chip Day" post with your recipe (including all the ingredients), and tag a friend. Similar to American Idol, public voting on the eight finalists begins May 28th. The winner will be announced June 1st.

Nestle says no purchase is necessary, entry is limited to one per person, and submissions must be received before midnight on May 20th. For more info or to apply, go here.