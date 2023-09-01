‘Label’ Us Impressed! CNY Brewery’s Beer Label Earns Top Honors in the U.S.

In the world of craft beer, where labels are often as creative and unique as the brews they represent, one Central New York beer has just earned recognition for having one of the best labels in the entire United States.

BUTTERNUTS BEER & ALE

Porkslap Ale is one of the flagship beers from Butternuts Beer & Ale in Garrattsville, which is about 20 minutes west of Cooperstown.

Porkslap's label was voted the #6 favorite on USA Today's 10Best beer labels list. Here's what they had to say about it:

Two joyous pigs that are about to slap bellies together will draw you to this label made by New York's Butternuts Beer and Ale. This pale ale is brewed with ginger to add some spice and a crisp finish. Hopefully, you'll be as pleased with it as the jovial pigs.

Butternuts Beer & Ale was founded in 2005 and has gained recognition in Upstate New York's craft beer industry for its distinctive beers and creative approach to brewing. The brewery's slightly dirty-sounding name actually comes from the nearby Butternut Creek.

Porkslap remains one of Butternuts most popular beers, and can usually be found in 16oz 4-packs at leading craft beer stores.

Want to learn more about Butternuts Beer & Ale, and perhaps plan your next visit? Check out their official webpage.

Congratulations to Butternuts Beer & Ale on this Oink-credible recognition!

