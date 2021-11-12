CNY Businesses Plan 2 Parties for Girl Who Had No One Show at Last Birthday

Businesses have come together to plan not one, but two parties for Isabella Wilcox, the little girl with Asperger's who had no one show up for her last two birthdays.

Stephanie Wilcox asked people to send cards this year after no one showed up for Isabella's birthday party the last two years. "There just aren't words for the hurt on her face asking why kids can't come," said Stephanie. "People with Asperger's have a different view of the world and a different way of thinking, which makes it harder to explain things in a way they would understand."

Isabella doesn't understand why no one comes to her party, or why no one picks her to be a part of their team at school. "I know kids can be mean sometimes, so I told her she was going to have a great party no matter what."

Several businesses in Central New York have teamed up to make Isabella's 9th birthday celebration one to remember.

Party One

After hearing her story, Chobani reached out to make this year's birthday extra special. The Chobani Cup truck will travel to Isabella's home in Harpursville, New York on her birthday, Monday, November 15th to celebrate with a free Chobani yogurt for Isabella and the community from 3:00 – 4:00 PM.

We’ve started contacting local churches, organizations, police/fire depts, etc. to let them know about the event and encourage the community to come out and participate.

Bringing a birthday card for Isabella is strongly encouraged. "Chobani is so excited to celebrate Isabella."

Location: Harpursville Baptist Church at 41 Cumber Road in Harpursville New York

Date: Monday, November 15

Time: 3:00-4:00 PM

Everyone attending the party must wear a mask and adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Party Two

A second party will be held at Rockin' Jump in New Hartford on Sunday, November 21. "Party City donated all of the decorations, Texas Roadhouse donated all of the food, Price Chopper, and Nothing Bundt Cakes are doing the cakes, and our DJ will be here to provide the music," said Rockin' Jump manager Kevin Drew.

The event is open to the community and everyone is encouraged to bring a card and celebrate Isabella's Rockin' Jump party.

Location: Rockin Jump at 4515 Commercial Drive in New Hartford, New York

Date: Sunday, November 21

Time: 12-2 PM

If you want to send Isabella a birthday card, you can mail it to:

Isabella Wilcox

PO Box 125

Harpursville, NY

13787

An Amazon Wish List, per Isabella's suggestions, has also been provided in case anyone wants to give a few gifts too.

