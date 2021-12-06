Businesses, family, friends, and strangers all came together to make a little girl's birthday party one she won't soon forget.

Isabella Wilcox just turned 9 and her mother asked everyone to send cards for her birthday after no one showed up for a party the last two years. "There just aren't words for the hurt on her face asking why kids can't come," said Isabell's mom Stephanie. "People with Asperger's have a different view of the world and a different way of thinking, which makes it harder to explain things in a way they would understand."

Isabella doesn't understand why no one comes to her party so mom told her she was going to have a great party no matter what."

Thanks to a number of businesses and the generosity of strangers, mom kept her word. Rockin Jump provided the space. Party City decorated that space. Texas Roadhouse brought the food. Price Chopper/Market 32 and Holland Farms baked the cakes.

Family, friends, and even strangers came to make the party one Isabella won't forget.

One little boy came with a gift he bought with his own money because he's had a party where no one showed as well and didn't want Isabella to feel that way again. The moment touched my heart!

This wasn't the first party for Isabella either. After hearing her story, Chobani reached out to make this year's birthday extra special. The Chobani Cup truck traveled to Isabella's home in Harpursville, New York on her birthday, Monday, November 15th to celebrate with a free Chobani yogurt. The New York State Police even stopped by with gifts.

